APTA hands out awards at annual banquet

DIEPPE, N.B. – The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA), board of directors, and members gathered together to celebrate the excellence of five individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the trucking industry in Atlantic Canada last week.

The annual event took place at the Delta Beauséjour in Moncton on December 7th.

The APTA awarded achievements to the following:

Dispatcher of the Year: Gary Alcorn of Armour Transportation Systems

Sponsored by TMW Systems

Driver of the Year: Jean-Claude (JC) Robichaud of Atlantic Pacific Transport Ltd.

Sponsored by Volvo Trucks Canada

Good Samaritan: Glenn Nissen of Day & Ross Transportation Group

Sponsored by Marine Atlantic

Professional Driver Coach Award: Richard Burke, Atlantic Pacific Transport Ltd.

Sponsored by Trucking Human Resource Sector Council

Safety to Motor Transportation: Carl Fiander of Palmer Atlantic

Sponsored by Northbridge Insurance

“We are pleased to pay tribute to these men for their hard work and dedication to the industry,” said APTA’s executive director, Jean Marc Picard. “Each year the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association recognizes outstanding individuals who work behind the wheel or behind the desks of trucking companies that make a difference in our industry. We are pleased again this year and very proud to present another exceptional group of award recipients.”

Dave Miller, chairman of the APTA added: “Each and every day people from our industry go above and beyond their typical responsibilities and make a difference. These efforts can range from a small act of kindness that brightens someone’s day, to heroic acts that save lives. Too often these go unrecognized. Tonight we come together both as an association and as an industry, to proudly recognize the actions of five stellar examples of the many hard working men and women that make our industry so special. These individuals have been nominated and recognized by their companies and by their peers, and that makes the recognition even more special. Congratulations.”