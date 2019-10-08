APTA meeting to discuss emerging technologies

HALIFAX, N.S. – The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) opens its annual conference here today, but delegates can relax – there will be no speeches on the perennial problem of the driver shortage or on ELDs.

That is according to Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the APTA, who said the association has had enough discussions on those issues over the past few years.

“The driver shortage, we beat that one to death. I don’t even want to talk about that,” Picard told Truck News, adding that it is the same with the ELDs.

The two-day conference, instead, will focus on emerging technologies such as blockchain in transportation and electric trucks.

The first trucking shipment using blockchain technology was made last fall in Florida.

Patrick Duffy, president of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), which is developing standards for blockchain in the transportation industry, will update delegates on the latest trends.

BiTA, which was founded in August 2017, has nearly 500 members, primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries.

Another key speaker is Brian DePratto, senior economist at TD commercial banking. He will provide the economic and industry outlook, while the Canadian Trucking Association will offer its take on the federal regulatory affairs.

Senior provincial and city leaders are also expected to attend.

Motivational speaker Nick Bontis will wrap up the conference with the keynote address on changes in the workplace.