APTA names David Dowden Driver of the Year

The winners from left: James McNulty, Janice Belliveau, Jeff Wilkins, Jeremy Nichols, Blair Lamey, David Dowden and Dave Miller.

DIEPPE, N.B. – David Dowden of East Can Transport Services has been named the Driver of the Year by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

Dowden was among seven people honored last week for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the trucking industry and their communities across the region.

They received their plaques at the APTA Annual Awards Dinner held at the Delta Beausejour Hotel in Moncton.

“The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association proudly recognizes outstanding individuals who work behind the wheel, in the terminals, and at the desks of trucking companies and make significant contributions to our industry’s success and growth throughout Atlantic Canada,” said Jean-Marc Picard, APTA’s executive director.

The full list of honorees:

  • Good Samaritan: James McNulty of Armour Transportation Systems
  • Helping Hand: Janice Belliveau of Armour Transportation Systems
  • Professional Driver Coach: Jeff Wilkins of Midland Transport Limited
  • Safety to Motor Transportation: Jeremy Nichols of Commercial Safety College
  • Dispatcher of the Year: Blair Lamey of Clarke Road Transport
  • Driver of the Year: David Dowden of East Can Transport Services Ltd.
  • 2019 Service to the Industry: Dave Miller of Armour Transportation Systems
