ATA names Megan Masitto new CFO

Megan Masitto, a trade association veteran, has been named chief financial officer of the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

In a career spanning more than 25 years she has worked for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, the Council on Foundation, and the American Society for Training and Development.

“We are extremely lucky to be able to add someone with Megan’s depth of expertise and breadth of experience to our leadership team at ATA,” ATA president Chris Spear said in a related announcement.

“With a background that includes extensive work in the non-profit and association world, as well as in the private sector, I’m confident that she will help ATA move forward in pursuit of our strategic goals on behalf of our industry and our members.”

Megan Masitto (Photo: ATA)







