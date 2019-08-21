ATA says freight tonnage to increase 25.6% by 2030

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is predicting continued growth in the industry, with a 25.6% increase in tonnage by 2030.

The projection stems from the ATA’s latest Freight Transportation Forecast: 2019 to 2030, an annual release on the state of freight economy. The report says freight and logistics revenues will top $1.6 trillion annually in a decade.

“America’s trucking industry, and the overall freight transportation industry, are poised to experience strong growth over the next decade as the country’s economy and population grow,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “Our annual freight forecast is a valuable look at where we are headed so leaders in business and government can make important decisions about investments and policy.”

The report also estimates overall freight tonnage to grow to 20.6 billion tons in by 2030, revenues to increase by 53.8% over the next 10 years, and for trucking’s share of total freight tonnage to drop to 68.8% in 2030, down from 71.1% this year.

“Freight forecast clearly lays out why meeting challenges like infrastructure and workforce development are so critical to our industry’s success,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear. “It belongs on the desk of every decision maker in our industry and in the supply chain.”

