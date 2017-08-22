ATA truck tonnage index rises slightly in July

ARLINGTON, Va. — American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) for-hire truck tonnage index increased slightly (0.1%) in July, after a 4.4% drop during June.

In July, the index equaled 138.5 (2000=100), up from 138.4 in June.

Compared with July 2016, the SA index increased 2.3%. In June, the index rose 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Year-to-date, compared with the same seven months in 2016, the index is up 1.2%.

“July’s small increase in truck tonnage fits with other mixed economic indicators,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “Retail sales surprised to the upside, but manufacturing production and housing starts were down, so combined those likely caused a rather flat month in July for truck tonnage. “With better economic growth in the second half of 2017, expect truck tonnage to continue increasing at a moderate pace on a year-over-year basis.”