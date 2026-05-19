ATA truck tonnage index unchanged in April

U.S. trucking activity remained steady in April, after increasing 1% in March, according to the American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted for-hire tonnage index.

ATA said the truck tonnage index was 117.8 in April, which was 3.5% above the same month in 2025.

“April’s unchanged tonnage level is more impressive when considering that the index increased a total of 4.7% since the end of 2025 and hasn’t decreased so far in 2026,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “The index is back to levels last seen during the fall of 2022.”

During the first four months of the year, tonnage was up 2.6% from the same period last year. The index is based on 2015 as 100. ATA also said March’s increase was slightly revised upward from what was initially reported.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which measures raw changes in tonnage hauled, was 116.8 in April, 3.4% below the March reading of 120.9.