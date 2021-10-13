ATA’s Spear questions vaccine mandate
The American Trucking Associations (ATA) continue to question a U.S. plan to require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate Covid-19 vaccines.
In a letter to ATA members, president and CEO Chris Spear noted the OSHA mandate was sent to the White House for review yesterday, and warns of “obvious problems and potentially dire consequences.”
The letter notes that a small portion of the trucking industry has more than 100 employees. “If these mandates are designed to actually better protect all Americans, how are employee lives at a smaller employer less important,” Spear asks.
He also says drivers spend most of their work days isolated in a truck cab – “literally one of the safest places possible during a pandemic” – and that testing hundreds of thousands of truck drivers who move across the country every day is a virtual impossibility.
“We are working to ensure the ultimate rule, if and when it issues, takes into account the vital work that ATA members do every day in delivering life-saving Covid vaccines, medical supplies, and the necessities of life,” Spear said.
In a September Pulse survey of Today’s Trucking readers, 63% of respondents said Canadian jurisdictions should also require workplaces with more than 100 employees to ensure employees are vaccinated or tested once per week. The survey included 554 respondents.
The mandate is a Press Release not law. The industry must stand up to it.
IF YOUR BOSS THREATENS YOU WITH FIRING IF NOT VACCINATED DON’T REFUSE:
The secret is NOT to refuse the jab and do not sign anything!
From a lawyer:
If you are being forced to Vax in order to keep your job, here’s a great way to handle it. (Conditional acceptance)
The secret is NOT to refuse it.
“I write with regard to the matter of potential covid vaccine and my desire to be fully informed and appraised of ALL facts before going ahead. I’d be most grateful if you could please provide the following information, in accordance with statutory legal requirements.”:
1. Can you please advise the approved legal status of any vaccine and if it is experimental?
2. Can you please provide details and assurances that the vaccine has been fully, independently and rigorously tested against control groups and the subsequent outcomes of those tests?
3. Can you please advise the entire list of contents of the vaccine I am to receive and if any are toxic to the body?
4. Can you please fully advise of all the adverse reactions associated with this vaccine since it’s introduction?
5. Can you please confirm that the vaccine you are advocating is NOT experimental mRNA gene altering therapy?
6. Can you please confirm that I will not be under any duress from yourselves as my employers, in compliance with the Nuremberg Code?
7. Can you please advise me of the likely risk of fatality, should I be unfortunate to contract Covid 19 and the likelihood of recovery?
8. Can you please advise me if I were to experience any adverse reactions is the manufacturer of the vaccine liable? If the manufacturer isn’t liable will the company I’m currently employed with with be responsible & liable as it is their request that I have the vaccine in order to carry on my employment?
Once I have received the above information in full and I am satisfied that there is NO threat to my health, I will be happy to accept your offer to receive the treatment, but with certain conditions – namely that:
1. You confirm in writing that I will suffer no harm.
2. Following acceptance of this, the offer must be signed by a fully qualified doctor who will take full legal and financial responsibility for any injuries occurring to myself, and/or from any interactions by authorized personnel regarding these procedures.
3. In the event that I should have to decline the offer of vaccination, please confirm that it will not compromise my position and that I will not suffer prejudice and discrimination as a result?
I would also advise that my inalienable rights are reserved.
The point is that if they CANNOT provide that information, you’ve NOT refused.
I hope what I posted here is of some great help
Shut it down boys!
This is all bullshit. This vaccine mandate is total control. It has nothing to do with covid or a vaccine that does not work and is killing thousands. This is all about control for what is coming. When are people going to wake up.