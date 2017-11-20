Atlantic Canada kicks off 18 Wheels of Christmas food drive

DIEPPE, N.B. – The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) and Trucks For Change Network (T4C) are once again organizing an industry-wide food collection drive in order to fight hunger and help those less fortunate in communities across Atlantic Canada this holiday season.

Titled “18 Wheels of Christmas in Atlantic Canada”, the idea was inspired by Rosenau Transport who originally developed the project several years ago to support food banks in Alberta.

Highway carriers and allied trades across Atlantic Canada are invited to host a food collection drive in their place(s) of business between November 27 and December 11, 2017.

Non-perishable food items will be collected by volunteer trucking companies during the week of December 11, and delivered to these leading regional charity food hubs in each Province: Feed Nova Scotia located in Halifax, New Brunswick Association of Food Banks in Moncton, N.B., Community Food Sharing Association in St. John’s, NL, and PEI Association of Food Banks in Charlottetown. These charity food hubs will then distribute to over 200 local food banks across Atlantic Canada.

“Eighteen Wheels of Christmas is about the trucking industry joining hands to help families and individuals experiencing hunger during the Christmas season. Partnering with our four trusted provincial charity food hubs allows us to make the greatest difference for Atlantic Canadians in need,” said Trucks For Change Network president Pete Dalmazzi.

“We look forward to working with Trucks for Change Network again this year. Being able to lend a hand to the food banks by doing what we do best is a great opportunity to give something back to the community”, said Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the APTA.

To participate by holding a food drive or providing transportation, please contact Danielle Hébert from the APTA at dhebert@apta.ca.