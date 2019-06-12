Atlantic Truck Show attracts thousands of truck enthusiasts

MONCTON, N.B. — Thousands of truck enthusiasts and exhibitors gathered at the Moncton Coliseum Complex on June 7 and 8 for the largest trucking and transportation event, the Atlantic Truck Show.

The show featured a wide variety of exhibitors, as well as an outdoor exhibit with trucks, trailers, and a mint-condition pull-toy 1980 Freightliner, built by Cummins.

“We’re thankful for a great show of products and industry members for this edition,” said national show manager Mark Cusack. “A high volume of professionals, from drivers and technicians, to sales staff and management were in attendance. With the addition of families and trucking enthusiasts, it’s safe to say a great mix of people came out to see Atlantic Canada’s largest event of this kind.”

There were a number of special features at the show, including the Innovative Product Awards presentation and the Canadian Salute to Women Behind the Wheel.

Wabash Canada won the award for innovative products for its MRC Refrigerated Trailer. Runners-up included Innovative Hydrogen Solutions and Grote Industries.

Vocational trucking was a key focus for the show this year, with an expanded selection of products on display for that market – from transmissions and suspensions, to trucks and bodies – including a variety of innovative power solutions, cargo management systems, and vocational equipment. Many exhibitors featured new commercial vehicles and equipment specifically geared toward the forestry, dump truck, and building construction industries.

The next edition of the Atlantic Truck Show will take place in June 2021. Stay tuned to www.AtlanticTruckShow.com for the most up-to-date information.