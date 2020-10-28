Atlas Canada names Fred Haladay president

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Atlas Canada, a subsidiary of Atlas World Group, has appointed Fred Haladay president and chief operating officer effective immediately, the company announced Wednesday.

Haladay has been with Atlas Canada since the early 1990s, starting as the agency services manager, and most recently serving as senior vice- president and chief commercial officer.

His expertise is in transportation, communication, systems, customer care and national client support, the company said.

(Photo: Atlas Canada)

Over his 30-year tenure, he has overseen Avail Move Management, government services, quality, marketing, pricing and agency development for the Canadian sector of the van line.

“Fred has been a proven leader in consistently developing and executing successful client relations and quality initiatives that have been critical to our growth in Canada,” said Jack Griffin, chairman and CEO of Atlas World Group.

“We are excited for him to be at the helm and implement Atlas Canada’s strategic plan in the years to come.”

Haladay will oversee all business areas to drive the future direction of the van line, the company said.

He will also be responsible for leveraging Atlas World Group business synergies, establishing and adhering to all budgets and profit and loss, and collaborating with fellow Atlas World Group leaders, it added.

“It is an honor to assume the leadership role in a company that’s helped set the standards for the relocation industry,” said Haladay.

“I look forward to continuing my professional journey with Atlas Canada and helping drive the van line to new heights.”

Haladay recently served as the chairman of the board of the Canadian Employee Relocation Council (CERC).

He is a graduate of Seneca College, and served as a member of the Canadian Navy.