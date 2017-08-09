ATRI to develop young driver screening tool

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) released the phase one findings of research investigating the potential for developing a Younger Driver Assessment Tool.

The tool would identify younger drivers who exhibit many of the same characteristics as safe, older commercial drivers.

Through its research, ATRI reviewed existing scientific literature on driver characteristics and the associated safety outcomes. The report summarizes the psychology literature on early adulthood, and how characteristics of this age group relate to driving safety. The research was conducted in conjunction with Dr. Monica Luciana, professor of psychology at the University of Minnesota.

“The potential to screen for the safest candidates among younger new entrants is an exciting step in the industry’s workforce expansion. We look forward to working with ATRI in the development and testing of the Younger Driver Assessment Tool,” said Greg Koepel, vice-president, Workforce Development and Administration, Roehl Transport.

You can download the phase one memo here.