ATRI launches new survey on safety tech adoption

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is seeking feedback from motor carriers and truck drivers, asking to share their thoughts in ATRI’s follow-up survey on the use and effectiveness of onboard safety technologies.

The research is part of the ongoing TechCelerate program, sponsored by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and is conducted in partnership with ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council and the OOIDA Foundation.

The new survey will update findings from the organization’s original 2023 TechCelerate research and help identify trends in adoption, driver acceptance and operational experiences tied to advanced safety systems. The two surveys will also help ATRI’s research team to improve messaging and issue resolution.

The motor carrier survey examines which onboard safety technologies fleets prefer, along with perspectives on driver acceptance, maintenance requirements and safety benefits. The separate driver survey focuses on drivers’ familiarity with the technologies and their views on which systems provide the greatest or least safety value. Both surveys take 10-15 minutes to complete, ATRI says.



