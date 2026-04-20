ATRI’s president Brewster to retire next year

Rebecca Brewster, president and chief operating officer of the American Transportation Research Institute, announced her retirement in early 2027 after 34 years with the organization, including the last 25 as president and COO.

During her tenure, ATRI has grown into a leading source of trucking industry data and analysis, earning multiple awards for research excellence, the organization said in a news release.

“Serving the trucking industry through ATRI has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and I sincerely appreciate the Board’s long-time support of and confidence in my leadership,” said Brewster. “The ATRI team is well-positioned to carry on ATRI’s mission of research to improve the industry’s safety and productivity and I look forward to working with the new leader on the transition.”

ATRI’s board of directors, led by Derek Leathers, has formed a search committee to identify Brewster’s successor. Brenda Neville of the Iowa Motor Truck Association will lead the committee.