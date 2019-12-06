B.C. driver named national Driver of the Year

LANGLEY, B.C. – B.C. driver Gordon Lynal Price is this year’s Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA)/Volvo Trucks Canada Driver of the Year.

Price received the honor during the B.C. Trucking Association’s (BCTA) annual Christmas party Dec. 5.

“I am delighted that Gordon Price has been named Canada’s truck Driver of the Year for his outstanding safety record and his leadership. Many of us might notice something unusual at roadside, not all of us would act,” said Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO. “The industry needs more truck drivers like Gordon Price, and we’re honored to celebrate his achievements.”

Price’s trucking career spans more than 32 years and over 4 million accident-free miles, and he is known as someone more than willing to help others.

In March 2018 while on the Island Highway between Chemainus and Nanaimo, Price spotted a person on the side of the road. He called 911 and assisted the woman, Patricia Galloway, who was unconscious at the time having suffered a minor stroke, by administering first aid until responders arrived.

Price also rescued a man in the U.S. from his vehicle after a head-on collision.

“A true ambassador to the industry, Gordon personifies what this award truly means,” said Stephen Laskowski, president of the CTA. “On behalf of CTA and the other provincial trucking associations, I am proud to honor such as courageous, dedicated professional as Canada’s top truck driver.”

Turning 50 this year, Price learned how to drive truck at the age of 10. Over the years, he has driven ice roads in Canada’s north and hauled across the U.S. He has also been a driving instructor, safety trainer, and is now an owner-operator.

Every year, a panel of judges from Transport Canada, the Traffic Industry Research Foundation, Canada Safety Council, and the CTA select a national Driver of the Year from a list of candidates from each province.

Price was the unanimous choice of this year’s judges, and received a trophy, cash prize, and overnight accommodation at the BCTA Christmas event’s host hotel for winning the award.

