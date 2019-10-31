B.C. rolls out program to reduce GHG emissions from heavy-duty vehicles

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) has partnered with the provincial government to offer the new Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program.

Under CleanBC, the joint initiative is intended to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while helping fleets spend less money on fuel.

“Heavy-duty vehicles produce approximately 35% of GHG emissions from road transportation in B.C., and fuel is one of the highest operating costs for our industry,” said Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO. “The CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program will help industry tackle both challenges, putting fuel-saving technologies and practices within reach of more companies. BCTA strongly supports this program and the benefits it will bring to the environment and fellow British Columbians.”

The government will contribute $1.4 million annually for up to three years for the new program.

“Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is important if we are to create a cleaner future,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This investment will both improve our air quality, with more efficient and less polluting heavy-duty vehicles, as well as lower costs for operators, creating a more affordable and cleaner sector.”

The program will cost-share the purchase and installation of fuel-saving equipment for heavy-duty vehicles with qualified companies. It will also educate about driving practices that help reduce fuel usage and related emission.

“With CleanBC, we’re making transportation cleaner and more efficient – drivers, industry and the public will benefit as we support heavy-duty vehicles to be more efficient and reduce pollution,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “B.C. industries are already leading the way, and this project will accelerate that transition by improving performance, reducing emissions and saving money.”

The program is available to all carriers in B.C., where there is an estimated 66,000 heavy-duty vehicles insured and on the roads.