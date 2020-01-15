Truck News

B.C. technician among Penske Showdown finishers

The top five competitors with Penske executives. From left: Gregg Mangione, senior vice-president of maintenance; Brenden Waggy, third place; Stanley Lindler, second place; David Sledziewski, first place; Dan Ferrer, fourth place; Mark Parisotto, fifth place; and, Art Vallely, president.

The competitors were challenged via timed, hands-on and written assessments.

READING, Penn. – A technician from Burnaby, B.C., is among the top five finishers of the inaugural Penske Truck Leasing Tech Showdown competition, the company said Wednesday.

Mark Parisotto and the four others were chosen from about 1,300 technicians, who competed in the two-tier event .

The companywide competition was designed to test, sharpen and evaluate Penske maintenance staff on the mastery of skills required to maintain today’s increasingly complex commercial trucks.

The finals were held at Team Penske’s racing headquarters in Mooresville, N.C., on Dec. 18.

The top 5 finishers were:

  1. David Sledziewski, technician 1, Wilkes-Barre, Penn.
  2. Stanley Lindler, lead technician 1, Columbia, S.C.
  3. Brenden Waggy, technician 1, Dayton, Ohio
  4. Dan Ferrer, lead technician 1, North Liberty, Iowa
  5. Mark Parisotto, lead technician 1, Burnaby, B.C.

“I’m very proud of our top Tech Showdown finishers,” said Mike Hasinec, Penske Truck Leasing’s vice-president of maintenance.

“We are confident that these newly acquired skill sets will lead to better uptime for our customers.”

