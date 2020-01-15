B.C. technician among Penske Showdown finishers

READING, Penn. – A technician from Burnaby, B.C., is among the top five finishers of the inaugural Penske Truck Leasing Tech Showdown competition, the company said Wednesday.

Mark Parisotto and the four others were chosen from about 1,300 technicians, who competed in the two-tier event .

The companywide competition was designed to test, sharpen and evaluate Penske maintenance staff on the mastery of skills required to maintain today’s increasingly complex commercial trucks.

The contestants were challenged via timed, hands-on and written assessments.

The finals were held at Team Penske’s racing headquarters in Mooresville, N.C., on Dec. 18.

The top 5 finishers were:

David Sledziewski, technician 1, Wilkes-Barre, Penn. Stanley Lindler, lead technician 1, Columbia, S.C. Brenden Waggy, technician 1, Dayton, Ohio Dan Ferrer, lead technician 1, North Liberty, Iowa Mark Parisotto, lead technician 1, Burnaby, B.C.

“I’m very proud of our top Tech Showdown finishers,” said Mike Hasinec, Penske Truck Leasing’s vice-president of maintenance.

“We are confident that these newly acquired skill sets will lead to better uptime for our customers.”