B.C. wants feedback on ELDs, speed limiters, trip inspections

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbia wants commercial vehicle drivers, owners and owner-operators to weigh in on electronic logging devices (ELDs), trip inspections, and speed limiters within provincial borders.

Federally regulated commercial vehicles that cross provincial borders will need to be equipped with ELDs as of June 12, 2021. But the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking at whether to require the devices in equipment that travels only within the province.

The ministry is also considering whether to adopt National Safety Code (NSC) Standard 13 for trip inspections.

“Many B.C. drivers and carriers are already required to complete trip inspection reports and use pre-printed or electronic reports that mirror the requirements of NSC Standard 13,” the province says in its call for comments. “The adoption of NSC Standard 13 would harmonize B.C. with the rest of Canada and provide clarity for commercial vehicle operators in the province.”

Regulators are also looking for thoughts around mandating speed limits for commercial vehicles already subject to hours of service rules.

Ontario and Quebec have since 2009 required speed limiters to be set at 105 km/h on commercial vehicles with gross vehicle weights above 11,794 kg. A 2008 Transport Canada report said speed limiters could help B.C. improve safety by 16%, and lower annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 10,000 tonnes.

“Recent analysis by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has shown the effect on travel times by a lowered travel speed on highways posted over 110 km/h is likely to be minimal, between one to 13 minutes per corridor,” the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure adds.

Background information can be reviewed here before offering comments in a related questionnaire.

The survey is open from April 15 to May 31 at https://feedback.engage.gov.bc.ca/821877