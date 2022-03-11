BCTA seeks idle management regulation in province

BCTA (B.C. Trucking Association) is advocating for a province-wide idle management regulation for the medium- and heavy-duty commercial road transportation sector.

(Photo: iStock)

Greenhouse gas emissions from the commercial road transportation sector has grown by 27% over the past decade (2007-2018), and BCTA modelling is forecasting growth of 17.3% by 2030, according to a press release.

Many North American jurisdictions have implemented legislation and regulations to limit engine idling. On average, heavy-duty commercial vehicles idle for 1,800 hours per year, and as a result burn approximately 7,200 litres of diesel and emit roughly 18,720 kg of carbon dioxide emissions.

Some idle management regulations that have been implemented are:

Vancouver: all motor vehicles, three consecutive minutes in a 60-minute period

Revelstoke: all motor vehicles, three consecutive minutes when not in motion

Toronto: all motor vehicles, one minute in a 60-minute period when not in motion

Banff: all motor vehicles, no idling permitting other than exemptions

Gatineau: all motor vehicles, three minutes in a 60-minute period

This regulation would apply to all commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight larger than 11,794 kilograms and prohibit idling for longer than five minutes in a 60-minute period when the vehicle is stationary.

Exemptions to this regulation could include: