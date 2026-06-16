Bendix, Aeva to develop LiDAR-based safety system for Class 8 trucks

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Aeva have entered a development agreement focused on next-generation safety systems for Class 8 trucks. The program will integrate Aeva’s 4D LiDAR sensors and perception software into future Bendix active safety and collision mitigation systems.

According to the companies, the collaboration is among the first commercial vehicle active safety development programs centered on 4D LiDAR technology.

The collaboration also reflects a broader industry shift toward LiDAR-based sensing technologies for advanced driver assistance and higher levels of vehicle autonomy.

“We’re excited to expand our work with Aeva through this program as we continue advancing safety technologies for commercial vehicle fleets,” said Mike Tober, chief technology officer at Bendix.

“Aeva’s 4D LiDAR provides capabilities that can improve system performance in critical driving scenarios, helping support the next generation.”

Aeva’s co-founder and chief technology officer, Mina Rezk, added, “This program represents an important milestone in our collaboration with Bendix and a significant step toward mass production of a first-of-its-kind LiDAR-based driver assistance solution for commercial vehicles.”