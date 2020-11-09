Bendix makes new climate pledge

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has stepped up its climate action plan by committing to cut its CO2 emissions in half by 2030, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2021, the company said.

The goals are part of its renewed commitment to adopt the aggressive climate strategy launched by its German parent company, Knorr-Bremse AG, based in Munich.

Bendix says its strategy is aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. (Photo: UN)

“The strategy is deeply aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 17 overarching environmental objectives promoting prosperity while protecting the environment,” Bendix said.

“Two of the objectives – Responsible Consumption and Production and Climate Action — have been at the core of Bendix’s sustainability efforts.”

The company said it has made significant progress toward achieving both objectives, and it is now placing a heightened focus on Climate Action.

Under the new plan, Bendix will halve its greenhouse gas emissions from the 2018 baseline by 2030 in accordance with science-based targets and the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Beyond this, Bendix also commits to achieving carbon neutrality across all global operations from 2021 onwards, to help combat the worst impacts of climate change,” the company y said.

“This will be accomplished by increasing the share of renewable energy, and by offsetting remaining emissions with high-quality certificates.”

Bendix develops and supplies safety technologies, energy management solutions and air brake charging and control systems and components for commercial vehicles throughout North America.