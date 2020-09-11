Bendix to host virtual demonstrations

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems plans to demonstrate its latest safety technologies for tractor-trailers and school buses in two virtual events Sept. 24, the company said Friday.

The Bendix Virtual Trucking Demo and the Bendix Virtual School Bus Demo will be broadcast via satellite.

Electronic Stability Control forms the foundation for many of today’s advanced driving assistance systems. The photo shows a vehicle on a demonstration track where the stability system is turned off. The outriggers are installed during demonstrations to keep the vehicle from rolling over. (Photo: Bendix)

“Like a traditional demonstration, the virtual demos will give fleets, owner-operators, drivers, dealers, school bus officials and other industry professionals a first-hand, live view of advanced safety systems in action, but from the comfort and safety of a virtual setting,” the company said.

The demos will showcase a full range of the company’s integrated safety solutions, Bendix said.

“Attendees will experience in-the-passenger-seat and on-track views of real-time maneuvers, as the production will employ multiple camera angles, split screens and replays,” it said.

The events will replace the company’s live, on-site product demonstrations.

Since 2014, the Bendix demo team has traveled regularly to destinations around the U.S. and Canada, conducting some 400 demos for almost 7,000 participants.

“2020 has been an unconventional year that requires unconventional thinking,” said Nicole Oreskovic, vice-president od marketing and product planning and sales operations.

“Even though we can’t host traditional demos at the moment, we still want to provide a first-hand, inside look at what our technologies can do for fleets, drivers, and others across our industry.”

Click here to register for the Bendix Virtual Trucking Demo.

Bendix is a subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse, a German manufacturer of braking systems.