Bergstrom names Dan Giovannetti president and CEO

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Bergstrom Inc. announced Friday that its board of directors has appointed Dan Giovannetti president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Giovannetti has been serving as interim CEO since November 2019.

“The board and I are confident that Dan is the right person to continue to lead the company,” said Dave Rydell, chairman of Bergstrom.

“He is a seasoned leader with significant experience within Bergstrom, operating efficiently at scale and delivering value to the company.”

Giovannetti has been with Bergstrom for 16 years, and brings much valuable experience to the position, the company said.

In his last role as chief operating officer, he was responsible for global manufacturing and quality in addition to overseeing all financial and IT operations, it said.

Bergstrom is a leading designer and manufacturer of cab climate systems for heavy-duty commercial trucks, off-highway machines and specialty vehicles.