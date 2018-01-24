Bergstrom names global v.p. of sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Bergstrom has named Graham Cook its global vice-president of sales.

The new position is a response to the growing global footprint of Bergstrom customers. In his new role, Cook will oversee global sales efforts and be responsible for maintaining customer relationships at the executive level.

“Graham’s commitment to his customers and the relationships he was able to form with them, combined with his in-depth knowledge of commercial HVAC systems, make him ideally suited to represent Bergstrom at the highest level of customer engagement,” said Jack Shaffer, president and chief executive officer of Bergstrom Inc. “As our customers grow their global footprint and require support from multiple Bergstrom divisions, it’s more important now than ever to have strong leadership to uphold our commitment to excellent customer service.”

Cook assumes this role after six years as division president of Bergstrom’s European Operations.