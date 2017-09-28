Bitimec reveals new battery-powered Wash Bot at NACV show

ATLANTA, Ga. — Bitimec revealed its all-new battery-powered Wash Bot at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show this week.

The new Wash Bot relies solely on battery power and operates like a portable car wash, but for your truck and trailer. The new washing machine unit, called the Wash Bot 626 EZ, is quite large is allows an operator to move the unit around the trailer effortlessly and soap and water are applied with the push of a button.

“It can wash a full 53-ft trailer in just 6-8 minutes,” Bruno Albanesi, president of Bitimec said. “One operator can wash 30 trailers in a single charge on an 8-hour shift.”

The bristles on the giant spinning washing brush are the secret to the gentle, yet effective cleaning solution, Albanesi said.

“The secret is in the friction,” he said. “It works to take off dirt, but won’t scratch or ruin a trailer fancy paint job.”

Currently, the company is used by fleets, UPS, and various coach bus companies who trust the Bitimec technology to wash and rinse their vehicles.

