BlackBerry and Fleet Complete form partnership

WATERLOO, Ont. – BlackBerry and Fleet Complete announced today that they have entered a reselling partnership where Fleet Complete will be incorporating BlackBerry Radar into its fleet tracking solution.

According to the companies, the expanded solution will now enable better asset capacity management for carriers, allowing for digital freight brokering, and incorporates the environmental conditions of trailers and containers in a single interface.

“Providing the most holistic all in one fleet and asset management solution has been Fleet Complete’s sole mission for quite some time,” said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. “And after we met with BlackBerry I saw an even greater number of capabilities that we can offer our client base to help them succeed in the modern market space…Our customers have a very diverse range of needs that we strive to cater to and, by partnering with BlackBerry, we have expanded the capabilities that are available to them through our expansive IoT platform.”

This partnered asset management solution will significantly improve and simplify operational matrices for fleet and logistics managers, the companies explained. Now customers can get access to a wider variety of data from their vehicles and trailers, adding load status, temperature, humidity and pressure information, among many other data points, on a single intuitive map view.

“Improving utilization and efficiency can only happen if you have continuous visibility into all assets in your transportation fleet,” said Philip Poulidis, SVP and GM of Radar, BlackBerry. “Fleet Complete and BlackBerry have a shared vision to accelerate the transformation of the logistics and supply chain industry. By working together, we will be able to unlock the excess shipping capacity due to logistics inefficiencies and improve the visibility into an entire fleet of both powered and unpowered assets.”