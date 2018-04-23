Border checks shouldn’t change post-pot: CTA

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is stressing that there’s no need to increase scrutiny around commercial vehicles and drivers at the border once marijuana is legalized in Canada.

Appearing before the Committee on National Security and Defence to discuss the Cannabis Act, director of policy and public affairs Jonathan Blackham explained that Canadian commercial drivers operating in the U.S. are already subject to the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s rules on drug and alcohol use. Cannabis is listed in those rules as a Schedule 1 substance.

Still, there have been concerns around a potential “thickening” of the border that could increase crossing times if officials increase scrutiny around commercial or passenger drivers.

“Anything that negatively impacts, slows down or restricts access to the U.S. market for Canadian carriers will ultimately flow through in its consequences to the wider Canadian economy,” Blackham told the committee.

The alliance is preparing to write U.S. Customs and Border Protection to further its case that the legalization of cannabis won’t change anything when it comes to commercial drivers.