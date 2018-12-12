Border turnaround policy continues

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is extending the turnaround policy for on-highway truckers when it comes to major Advance Commercial Information Administrative Monetary Penalty System (ACI-AMPS) penalties.

The relief is now extended to Dec. 31, 2019.

The turnaround option avoids costly penalties for failing to submit ACI data, allowing drivers to return to the U.S. and submit their paperwork before entering Canada.

It’s the third time the policy has been extended, after first being established in 2017.

“Based on the positive feedback from CBSA and the high level of compliance by carriers over the last year, the extension of the truck turnaround was a win-win scenario for both government and industry,” says Lak Shoan, the Canadian Trucking Alliance’s (CTA) director or policy and industry awareness programs.

A joint CBSA and CTA working group continues to discuss options to help address concerns about fines and how they are applied, including the creation of a data-based compliance system and introducing other benefits for trusted traders.

For further details of the extension of CBSA’s truck turnaround option, please see the linked CBSA communiques in both English and French.