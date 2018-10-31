Bridging Border Barriers summit set for Nov. 14

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Bridging Border Barriers half-day conference hosted by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is set for November 14 at the Lionhead Golf Club and Conference Centre.

The event will feature conversations on cross-border commerce between Canada and the US. During the event, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’a (CVSA) director of roadside inspections programs, Kerri Wirachowsky will speak about the roadside inspection process and what CVSA does to promote uniformity as well she will give an update on Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs). TCA’s vice-president of government affairs, Dave Heller will also present on the latest happenings in the regulatory and legislative environments and how TCA is poised to address them.

In addition, TCA Profitability Program’s (TPP) retention coach Ray Haight will give an inside look into this benchmarking program, and Challenger Motor Freight’s Geoff Topping, will moderate a panel discussion featuring Ontario Trucking Association’s president and Canadian Trucking Alliance’s chairman Stephen Laskowski, Bison Transport’s Trevor Fridfinnson and Kriska Transportation’s Mark Seymour. The panel will discuss current and potential cross-border issues, the USA/Canada/Mexico Trade Agreement, marijuana transportation, sleeper birth flexibility, ELDs, and more.

“It’s imperative for those in the industry to discuss our steadfast partnerships,” says TCA’s president John Lyboldt. “The event will not only inform attendees of the ever-changing regulatory landscape, but it will be an open forum – one that spurs conversation and engagement.”

To reserve your seat or to learn more about Bridging Border Barriers, please visit https://www.truckload.org.