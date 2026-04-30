Bridgestone Americas awards over $1M in 2026 to non-profits

Bridgestone Americas has awarded more than $1.13 million in community grants in the first half of 2026, including funding tied to trucking-related initiatives.

Of the total, $130,000 was directed to Truckers Against Trafficking, while $150,000 supported the Techforce Foundation, which focuses on workforce development and training in the automotive and technician sectors.

The company said in a news release that the funding is part of its broader community investment efforts across North America.

More than $575,000 of the total grants were allocated to nonprofit organizations in Middle Tennessee. This includes $100,000 allocated to support road safety initiatives in Nashville, in partnership with the Civic Design Center and $100,000 to support the capital-building campaign of Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Community investment is not separate from our business — it’s part of how we operate as one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers,” said Wade Munday, director of corporate philanthropy and social impact at Bridgestone Americas. “Through these grants, we’re helping support organizations that understand their communities deeply and are delivering real, measurable impact. That’s true whether the work is happening in our hometown of Nashville or in communities across the country where our teammates move, live, work and play.”