Bridgestone Americas names new director of marketing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Americas today announced Ben Johnson is joining the organization as director of marketing for the commercial truck bus radial (TBR) tire business.

In this role, Johnson will lead the marketing and channel strategy for Bridgestone, Firestone, and Dayton commercial truck tires in the U.S. and Canada. This role was previously held by Michelle Lane, who accepted the executive director of marketing role for the company’s Firestone Building Products business earlier this year.

“This is an exciting time for the commercial tire industry with innovation and technology taking the mainstage,” said Eric Higgs, vice-president of marketing, Commercial Group, U.S. & Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Ben is a proven marketing strategist who has delivered great results for many leading brands at a global level. He will play a key role in delivering the total value proposition of our products, technologies and services to fleet customers.”

Prior to joining Bridgestone, Johnson worked at Kimberly-Clark Corporation for seven years in global brand marketing roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he led Kimberly-Clark’s family sector in Italy, where he led a business transformation program to include organization design, channel development, brand communications and go-to-market strategy. Before Kimberly-Clark, Johnson worked with General Mills in varying developmental marketing roles. Prior to joining the private sector, Johnson held roles of increasing responsibility as a naval officer serving aboard surface ships in the U.S. Navy.