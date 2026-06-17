Calif. lawmakers urge DOT to restore $160 million in funding

A group of U.S. senators and congressmen from California has urged Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to restore nearly $160 million in federal funding that was withheld earlier this year.



In January, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced it was withholding nearly $160 million from the state for failing to cancel 17,000 non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses by its deadline.



Led by Sen. Adam Schiff (D), the group of 21 lawmakers also called on the Department of Transportation to rescind its on non-domiciled CDLs.

“Implementing a rule that effectively pauses or severely restricts non-domiciled CDL programs nationwide and withholding $160 million in FY2027 National Highway Performance Program funds from California – infrastructure dollars meant to maintain roads all Americans use – are punitive actions that undermine road safety and the integrity of our national supply chain and workforce,” the lawmakers wrote in a June 11 letter.

“As California accounts for approximately 25% of the nation’s drayage capacity – the critical short-haul trips moving goods from our ports to the national supply chain – the Department’s rule creates an immediate bottleneck with national implications. Industry estimates suggest this rule could reduce the workforce in states like California by 15% to 25%, creating localized pressures that will resonate throughout the supply chain.”

The letter noted that California paid $275.6 billion more to the federal government in fiscal 2024 than it received, the largest net contribution gap of any state.