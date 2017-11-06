Canada Cartage consolidates brands

TORONTO, Ont. — Canada Cartage revealed it is consolidating its branding to better reflect the evolution of the company’s fleet outsourcing and logistics offerings.

Previously, the company operated its warehousing division under the Direct Distribution Centres name, and the managed freight division under the Vanguard Delivers banner. Going forward, these divisions will be consolidated under the new banner of Canada Cartage Logistics Solutions. The firms dedicated fleet transportation services will be marketed under the Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing banner.

“The brand consolidation represents a significant milestone for Canada Cartage,” said Jeff Lindsay, president and CEO of Canada Cartage. “Over the past decade, we have transformed from being a purely dedicated fleet supplier to our current position as a national logistics company. The new branding reflects our full range of services including dedicated fleet outsourcing, value-added warehousing services, managed transportation of small package, LTL, and TL freight, and B2C home delivery of large format goods.”