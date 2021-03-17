Canada Cartage expands in Western Canada by acquiring Kore Logistics

Canada Cartage continues to grow its final mile operations with the acquisition of Kore Logistics, one of Western Canada’s largest providers of final mile fulfillment and home deliveries.

It’s the third acquisition for Canada Cartage this year, following purchases of Stalco and City Transfer.

“Canada Cartage has a long, successful history in the home delivery market in Canada,” said president and CEO Jeff Lindsay. “It is an area of growth for us now and in the coming years, and bringing together our company with Kore helps accelerate that growth. They have a great reputation in the Western Canada market, and we want to help build that success into new markets and with new customers.”

(Photo: Canada Cartage)

Kore Logistics is based in Calgary, Alta., and has a second facility in Edmonton. It provides linehaul transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, and specialized final mile delivery. It has responded to an increase in e-commerce home deliveries by expanding its non-conveyable delivery service offerings for couriers and carriers of bulk products such as furniture, appliances and fitness equipment.

“This is an exciting time for both our staff and our customers,” said Kore Logistics president Kent Werner. “Both employees and customers have commented that this will create new opportunities for us. The last-mile, non-conveyable market is already exploding – this partnership will help propel us to new levels.”