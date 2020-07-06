Canada Cartage opens new Brampton fulfillment center

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Canada Cartage Logistics Solutions (CCLS) has announced the opening of a new 300,000 sq.-ft. fulfillment center to support its growing e-commerce business.

The facility is located at 250 First Gulf Blvd., in Brampton, Ont., and will serve both U.S. and Canadian markets. It features 42 dock doors and will open in phases beginning this month and continuing through 2020.

“We are excited about our newest location in Brampton, Ontario,” says Scott Lane, senior vice-president and general manager, CCLS. “We are looking forward to servicing a wide range of customers who will benefit from the convenience and easy access of this new location.”

The new fulfillment center is CCLS’s third in Eastern Canada.

Additional features include: 100,000 sq.-ft. of goods manufacturing practice-compatible space with air conditioning; early suppression, fast response sprinklers; LED warehouse lighting for reduced energy use; two drive-in doors; a gated yard with full security camera coverage; and parking for 40 trailers.

(Photo: Canada Cartage)

Canada Cartage now has 12 terminals and seven fulfillment centers in Canada, as well as cross-border freight consolidation partners along the Canada/U.S. border.