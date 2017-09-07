Canada grants final permits for Ambassador Bridge expansion

WINDSOR, Ont. — Canada has issued its final permit for the Ambassador Bridge expansion.

According the to the Detroit International Bridge company, the permit allows it to proceed with the project as scheduled. The $1 billion bridge will have six lanes (three in each direction) with NEXUS, FAST, and bus lanes, and is reported to create thousands of high-paying jobs in Canada and the U.S.

“We especially thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada for issuance of the final permit supporting our Company to make this major investment in international infrastructure. There have been many challenges our company has faced over the years in pursuit of this moment. We are now tasked with the duty to construct a privately funded bridge with the hard work of thousands of engineers, steel workers, construction experts that will be employed to deliver this once in a lifetime project” said Matthew Moroun of the Detroit International Bridge company. “We know there are those who never thought our permit would be approved. Hopefully, now we can all come together and take pride in watching a new bridge rise across the shared border between our great nations.”