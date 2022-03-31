Canada’s biggest truck fleets in 2022: The Top 100 (51-75)

The countdown of Today’s Trucking’s Top 100 for-hire trucking fleets continues with those who ranked from 51-75, based on equipment counts.

Topping this collection of fleets is Groupe Transport St-Michel, based in St-Michel, Que., a fleet that offers truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled, bulk, tanker, and warehousing services.

Top 100 truck fleets 2022
(Photo: istock)

Groupe Transport St-Michel (2022 ranking: 51)

St-Michel, QC

Customer line: 450-454-9973

www.transportmichel.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          250

Trailers:           600

Owner-operators:       15

Employees:     300

Services: truckload, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Penner International (52)

Steinbach, MB

Customer line: 866-729-7134

www.penner.ca

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          40

Trailers:           805

Owner-operators:       265

Employees:     85

Services: truckload, dedicated

Musket Transport (53)

Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 905-823-7800

www.musket.ca

Straight trucks:           2

Tractors:          245

Trailers:           575

Owner-operators:       55

Employees:     340

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing        

Aheer Group (54)

Delta, BC

Customer line: 604-940-9511

www.aheer.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          110

Trailers:           700

Owner-operators:       95

Employees:     150

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control

Sokil Transportation Group (55)

Edmonton, AB

Customer line: 800-661-9923

www.sokil.com

Straight trucks:           70

Tractors:          165

Trailers:           570

Owner-operators:       12

Employees:     205

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, warehousing  

Eassons truck
(Photo: Eassons Transport)

Eassons Transport (56)

Kentville, NS

Customer line: 902-679-1153

www.eassons.com

Straight trucks:           1

Tractors:          261

Trailers:           480

Owner-operators:       74

Employees:     441

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control

Trans-West
(File photo)

Trans-West (57)

Lachine, QC

Customer line: 514-345-1090

www.groupetranswest.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          250

Trailers:           450

Owner-operators:       55

Employees:     620

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Transport Bourret (58)

Drummondville, QC

Customer line: 800-567-1470

www.bourret.ca

Straight trucks:           11

Tractors:          220

Trailers:           450

Owner-operators:       10

Employees:     540

Services: truckload, LTL, warehousing

TEAMS Transport (59)

Winnipeg, MB

Customer line: 800-748-3267

www.teamstransport.com

Straight trucks:           4

Tractors:          205

Trailers:           445

Owner-operators:       164

Employees:     120

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing

Tandet trailers
(File photo: John G. Smith)

Tandet Transport Group (60)

Oakville, ON

Customer line: 888-826-3388

www.tandet.com

Straight trucks:           9

Tractors:          125

Trailers:           512

Owner-operators:       162

Employees:     187

Services: dedicated, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Groupe Bellemare (61)

Trois-Rivieres, QC

Customer line: 800-567-8654

www.groupebellemare.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          125

Trailers:           515

Owner-operators:       10

Employees:     215

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, bulk, warehousing

Harbour Link Container Services (62)

Delta, BC

Customer line: 604-940-5522

www.harbour-link.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          18

Trailers:           618

Owner-operators:       99

Employees:     166

Services: truckload, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Coastal Pacific Xpress (63)

Surrey,  BC

Customer line: 604-575-4200

www.cpx.ca

Straight trucks:           10

Tractors:          24

Trailers:           581

Owner-operators:       304

Employees:     146

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing

Travelers Transportation Services (64)

Brampton, ON

Customer line: 800-265-8789

www.travelers.ca

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          150

Trailers:           450

Owner-operators:       10

Employees:     185

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing   

Groupe Boutin (65)

Plessisville, QC

Customer line: 800-567-5841

www.boutinexpress.com

Straight trucks:           4

Tractors:          180

Trailers:           394

Owner-operators:       3

Employees:     333

Services: truckload, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing

Wolverine Freight System (66)

Windsor, ON

Customer line: 800-265-5051

www.wolverinefreight.ca

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          90

Trailers:           467

Owner-operators:       40

Employees:     180

Services: truckload, dedicated, warehousing

VTL Express (67)

Levis, QC

Customer line: 418-835-3222

www.vtlexpress.com

Straight trucks:           1

Tractors:          150

Trailers:           400

Owner-operators:       8

Employees:     180

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing  

Total Logistics Group (68)

Vaudreuil, QC

Customer line: 888-827-8521

www.totallogistics.com

Straight trucks:           4

Tractors:          125     

Trailers:           420

Owner-operators:       85

Employees:     165

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control,             warehousing  

Express Mondor (69)

Lavaltrie, QC

Customer line: 450-586-6662

www.expressmondor.net

Straight trucks:           1

Tractors:          129

Trailers:           416

Owner-operators:       7

Employees:     238

Services: truckload, LTL, warehousing

VA Inc. (70)

Boucherville, QC

Customer line: 450-641-0082

www.vatransport.com

Straight trucks:           2

Tractors:          85

Trailers:           450

Owner-operators:       10

Employees:     255

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, warehousing    

Transport Gilmyr (71)

Montmagny, QC

Customer line: 418-248-3030

www.gilmyr.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          114

Trailers:           420

Owner-operators:       20

Employees:     257

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control

Shadow Lines Transportation Group (72)

Langley, BC

Customer line: 604-455-0150

www.shadow-group.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          15

Trailers:           510

Owner-operators:       90

Employees:     35       

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, bulk, tanker

Fluke Transportation (73)

Hamilton, ON

Customer line: 800-263-4843

www.fluke.ca

Straight trucks:           12

Tractors:          110

Trailers:           400

Owner-operators:       65

Employees:     150

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing          

Wellington Motor Freight (74)

Guelph, ON

Customer line: 877-549-6344

www.wellingtongoc.com

Straight trucks:           9

Tractors:          92

Trailers:           414

Owner-operators:       12

Employees:     188

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control,             warehousing

SSP TruckLine (75)

Milton, ON

Customer line: 519-968-3632

www.ssptruckline.ca

Straight trucks:           2

Tractors:          175

Trailers:           325

Owner-operators:       82

Employees:     67

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, warehousing  


Have your say


This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.

*