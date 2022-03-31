Canada’s biggest truck fleets in 2022: The Top 100 (51-75)
The countdown of Today’s Trucking’s Top 100 for-hire trucking fleets continues with those who ranked from 51-75, based on equipment counts.
Topping this collection of fleets is Groupe Transport St-Michel, based in St-Michel, Que., a fleet that offers truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled, bulk, tanker, and warehousing services.
Groupe Transport St-Michel (2022 ranking: 51)
St-Michel, QC
Customer line: 450-454-9973
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 250
Trailers: 600
Owner-operators: 15
Employees: 300
Services: truckload, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Penner International (52)
Steinbach, MB
Customer line: 866-729-7134
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 40
Trailers: 805
Owner-operators: 265
Employees: 85
Services: truckload, dedicated
Musket Transport (53)
Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 905-823-7800
Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 245
Trailers: 575
Owner-operators: 55
Employees: 340
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Aheer Group (54)
Delta, BC
Customer line: 604-940-9511
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 110
Trailers: 700
Owner-operators: 95
Employees: 150
Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control
Sokil Transportation Group (55)
Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 800-661-9923
Straight trucks: 70
Tractors: 165
Trailers: 570
Owner-operators: 12
Employees: 205
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, warehousing
Eassons Transport (56)
Kentville, NS
Customer line: 902-679-1153
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 261
Trailers: 480
Owner-operators: 74
Employees: 441
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control
Trans-West (57)
Lachine, QC
Customer line: 514-345-1090
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 250
Trailers: 450
Owner-operators: 55
Employees: 620
Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Transport Bourret (58)
Drummondville, QC
Customer line: 800-567-1470
Straight trucks: 11
Tractors: 220
Trailers: 450
Owner-operators: 10
Employees: 540
Services: truckload, LTL, warehousing
TEAMS Transport (59)
Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 800-748-3267
Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 205
Trailers: 445
Owner-operators: 164
Employees: 120
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing
Tandet Transport Group (60)
Oakville, ON
Customer line: 888-826-3388
Straight trucks: 9
Tractors: 125
Trailers: 512
Owner-operators: 162
Employees: 187
Services: dedicated, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Groupe Bellemare (61)
Trois-Rivieres, QC
Customer line: 800-567-8654
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 125
Trailers: 515
Owner-operators: 10
Employees: 215
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, bulk, warehousing
Harbour Link Container Services (62)
Delta, BC
Customer line: 604-940-5522
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 18
Trailers: 618
Owner-operators: 99
Employees: 166
Services: truckload, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Coastal Pacific Xpress (63)
Surrey, BC
Customer line: 604-575-4200
Straight trucks: 10
Tractors: 24
Trailers: 581
Owner-operators: 304
Employees: 146
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing
Travelers Transportation Services (64)
Brampton, ON
Customer line: 800-265-8789
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 450
Owner-operators: 10
Employees: 185
Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Groupe Boutin (65)
Plessisville, QC
Customer line: 800-567-5841
Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 180
Trailers: 394
Owner-operators: 3
Employees: 333
Services: truckload, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing
Wolverine Freight System (66)
Windsor, ON
Customer line: 800-265-5051
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 90
Trailers: 467
Owner-operators: 40
Employees: 180
Services: truckload, dedicated, warehousing
VTL Express (67)
Levis, QC
Customer line: 418-835-3222
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 400
Owner-operators: 8
Employees: 180
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Total Logistics Group (68)
Vaudreuil, QC
Customer line: 888-827-8521
Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 125
Trailers: 420
Owner-operators: 85
Employees: 165
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Express Mondor (69)
Lavaltrie, QC
Customer line: 450-586-6662
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 129
Trailers: 416
Owner-operators: 7
Employees: 238
Services: truckload, LTL, warehousing
VA Inc. (70)
Boucherville, QC
Customer line: 450-641-0082
Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 85
Trailers: 450
Owner-operators: 10
Employees: 255
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, warehousing
Transport Gilmyr (71)
Montmagny, QC
Customer line: 418-248-3030
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 114
Trailers: 420
Owner-operators: 20
Employees: 257
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control
Shadow Lines Transportation Group (72)
Langley, BC
Customer line: 604-455-0150
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 15
Trailers: 510
Owner-operators: 90
Employees: 35
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, bulk, tanker
Fluke Transportation (73)
Hamilton, ON
Customer line: 800-263-4843
Straight trucks: 12
Tractors: 110
Trailers: 400
Owner-operators: 65
Employees: 150
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing
Wellington Motor Freight (74)
Guelph, ON
Customer line: 877-549-6344
Straight trucks: 9
Tractors: 92
Trailers: 414
Owner-operators: 12
Employees: 188
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
SSP TruckLine (75)
Milton, ON
Customer line: 519-968-3632
Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 175
Trailers: 325
Owner-operators: 82
Employees: 67
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, warehousing
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.