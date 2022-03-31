Canada’s biggest truck fleets in 2022: The Top 100 (51-75)

The countdown of Today’s Trucking’s Top 100 for-hire trucking fleets continues with those who ranked from 51-75, based on equipment counts.

Topping this collection of fleets is Groupe Transport St-Michel, based in St-Michel, Que., a fleet that offers truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled, bulk, tanker, and warehousing services.

(Photo: istock)

Groupe Transport St-Michel (2022 ranking: 51)

St-Michel, QC

Customer line: 450-454-9973

www.transportmichel.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 250

Trailers: 600

Owner-operators: 15

Employees: 300

Services: truckload, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Penner International (52)

Steinbach, MB

Customer line: 866-729-7134

www.penner.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 40

Trailers: 805

Owner-operators: 265

Employees: 85

Services: truckload, dedicated

Musket Transport (53)

Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 905-823-7800

www.musket.ca

Straight trucks: 2

Tractors: 245

Trailers: 575

Owner-operators: 55

Employees: 340

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Aheer Group (54)

Delta, BC

Customer line: 604-940-9511

www.aheer.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 110

Trailers: 700

Owner-operators: 95

Employees: 150

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control

Sokil Transportation Group (55)

Edmonton, AB

Customer line: 800-661-9923

www.sokil.com

Straight trucks: 70

Tractors: 165

Trailers: 570

Owner-operators: 12

Employees: 205

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, warehousing

(Photo: Eassons Transport)

Eassons Transport (56)

Kentville, NS

Customer line: 902-679-1153

www.eassons.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 261

Trailers: 480

Owner-operators: 74

Employees: 441

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control

(File photo)

Trans-West (57)

Lachine, QC

Customer line: 514-345-1090

www.groupetranswest.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 250

Trailers: 450

Owner-operators: 55

Employees: 620

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Transport Bourret (58)

Drummondville, QC

Customer line: 800-567-1470

www.bourret.ca

Straight trucks: 11

Tractors: 220

Trailers: 450

Owner-operators: 10

Employees: 540

Services: truckload, LTL, warehousing

TEAMS Transport (59)

Winnipeg, MB

Customer line: 800-748-3267

www.teamstransport.com

Straight trucks: 4

Tractors: 205

Trailers: 445

Owner-operators: 164

Employees: 120

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing

(File photo: John G. Smith)

Tandet Transport Group (60)

Oakville, ON

Customer line: 888-826-3388

www.tandet.com

Straight trucks: 9

Tractors: 125

Trailers: 512

Owner-operators: 162

Employees: 187

Services: dedicated, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Groupe Bellemare (61)

Trois-Rivieres, QC

Customer line: 800-567-8654

www.groupebellemare.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 125

Trailers: 515

Owner-operators: 10

Employees: 215

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, bulk, warehousing

Harbour Link Container Services (62)

Delta, BC

Customer line: 604-940-5522

www.harbour-link.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 18

Trailers: 618

Owner-operators: 99

Employees: 166

Services: truckload, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Coastal Pacific Xpress (63)

Surrey, BC

Customer line: 604-575-4200

www.cpx.ca

Straight trucks: 10

Tractors: 24

Trailers: 581

Owner-operators: 304

Employees: 146

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing

Travelers Transportation Services (64)

Brampton, ON

Customer line: 800-265-8789

www.travelers.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 150

Trailers: 450

Owner-operators: 10

Employees: 185

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Groupe Boutin (65)

Plessisville, QC

Customer line: 800-567-5841

www.boutinexpress.com

Straight trucks: 4

Tractors: 180

Trailers: 394

Owner-operators: 3

Employees: 333

Services: truckload, dedicated, temp. control, warehousing

Wolverine Freight System (66)

Windsor, ON

Customer line: 800-265-5051

www.wolverinefreight.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 90

Trailers: 467

Owner-operators: 40

Employees: 180

Services: truckload, dedicated, warehousing

VTL Express (67)

Levis, QC

Customer line: 418-835-3222

www.vtlexpress.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 150

Trailers: 400

Owner-operators: 8

Employees: 180

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Total Logistics Group (68)

Vaudreuil, QC

Customer line: 888-827-8521

www.totallogistics.com

Straight trucks: 4

Tractors: 125

Trailers: 420

Owner-operators: 85

Employees: 165

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Express Mondor (69)

Lavaltrie, QC

Customer line: 450-586-6662

www.expressmondor.net

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 129

Trailers: 416

Owner-operators: 7

Employees: 238

Services: truckload, LTL, warehousing

VA Inc. (70)

Boucherville, QC

Customer line: 450-641-0082

www.vatransport.com

Straight trucks: 2

Tractors: 85

Trailers: 450

Owner-operators: 10

Employees: 255

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, warehousing

Transport Gilmyr (71)

Montmagny, QC

Customer line: 418-248-3030

www.gilmyr.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 114

Trailers: 420

Owner-operators: 20

Employees: 257

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control

Shadow Lines Transportation Group (72)

Langley, BC

Customer line: 604-455-0150

www.shadow-group.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 15

Trailers: 510

Owner-operators: 90

Employees: 35

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, bulk, tanker

Fluke Transportation (73)

Hamilton, ON

Customer line: 800-263-4843

www.fluke.ca

Straight trucks: 12

Tractors: 110

Trailers: 400

Owner-operators: 65

Employees: 150

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing

Wellington Motor Freight (74)

Guelph, ON

Customer line: 877-549-6344

www.wellingtongoc.com

Straight trucks: 9

Tractors: 92

Trailers: 414

Owner-operators: 12

Employees: 188

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

SSP TruckLine (75)

Milton, ON

Customer line: 519-968-3632

www.ssptruckline.ca

Straight trucks: 2

Tractors: 175

Trailers: 325

Owner-operators: 82

Employees: 67

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, warehousing