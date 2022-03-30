Canada’s biggest truck fleets in 2022: The Top 100 (26-50)

Our annual count of Canada’s largest for-hire truck fleet continues with those that ranked from 26 to 50, based on overall equipment totals.

Topping this segment in the 2022 list is RST Sunbury, a tanker fleet that serves Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and the Eastern U.S.

Top 100 truck fleets 2022
(Photo: istock)

RST Sunbury (2022 ranking: 26)

St. John, NB

Customer line: 800-786-2879

www.sunbury.ca

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          600

Trailers:           1,040

Owner-operators:       200

Employees:     750

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker

Erb Group
(Photo: Erb Group)

Erb Group of Companies (27)

New Hamburg, ON

Customer line: 800-665-2653

www.erbgroup.com

Straight trucks:           130

Tractors:          460

Trailers:           1,025

Owner-operators:       125

Employees:     1,375

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing

Groupe Morneau's Volvo VNR Electric
(Photo: Groupe Morneau)

Groupe Morneau (28)

Saint-Arsene, QC

Customer line: 844-884-2727

www.groupemorneau.com

Straight trucks:           49

Tractors:          406

Trailers:           1,154

Owner-operators:       98

Employees:     1,220

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Penske Truck Leasing
(Photo: Penske Truck Leasing)

Penske Logistics (29)

Kitchener, ON

Customer line: 844-847-9579

www.PenskeLogistics.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          157

Trailers:           1,383

Owner-operators:       0

Employees:     820

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, warehousing     

Speedy
(File photo: Speedy Transport)

Speedy Transport (30)

Brampton, ON

Customer line: 800-265-5351

www.speedy.ca

Straight trucks:           174

Tractors:          84

Trailers:           1,275

Owner-operators:       406

Employees:     620

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, Temp. control, warehousing         

Simard Transport (31)

Lachine, QC

Customer line: 514-636-9411

www.simard.ca

Straight trucks:           97

Tractors:          352

Trailers:           1,075

Owner-operators:       302

Employees:     510

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, warehousing   

Caravan Logistics
(Photo: Caravan Logistics)

Caravan Logistics (32)

Oakville, ON

Customer line: 905-338-5885

www.caravangroup.com

Straight trucks:           5

Tractors:          237

Trailers:           1,245

Owner-operators:       157

Employees:     465

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing  

Groupe Guilbault truck
(File photo: Group Guilbault)

Groupe Guilbault (33)

Quebec, QC

Customer line: 888-880-3801

www.groupeguilbault.com

Straight trucks:           11

Tractors:          312

Trailers:           1,110

Owner-operators:       70

Employees:     1,070

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Rolly Uloth
Rolly Uloth of Rosedale Transport accepts the 2021 Omnitracs-OTA Service to Industry Award. (File photo)

Rosedale Group (34)

Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 877-588-0057

www.rosedalegroup.com

Straight trucks:           39

Tractors:          309

Trailers:           1,081

Owner-operators:       99

Employees:     761

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, warehousing

B&R Eckel’s Transport (35)

Bonnyville, AB

Customer line: 800-661-3290

www.breckels.com

Straight trucks:           208

Tractors:          176

Trailers:           961

Owner-operators:       8

Employees:     390

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, bulk

Andy Transport truck
(File photo: Andy Transport)

Andy Transport (36)

Montreal, QC

Customer line: 514-667-8500

www.andytransport.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          415

Trailers:           900

Owner-operators:       80

Employees:     500

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, warehousing

BST Transportation Group (37)

Delta, BC

Customer line: 604-273-5525

www.bsttransportation.ca

Straight trucks:           60

Tractors:          425

Trailers:           775

Owner-operators:       300

Employees:     200

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control

Light Speed Logistics (38)

Rocky View, AB

Customer line: 800-397-6009

www.lslinc.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          405

Trailers:           850

Owner-operators:       83

Employees:     511

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, temp. control

KTL Transport (39)

Richmond, BC

Customer line: 604-515-1499

www.euroasiainc.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          150

Trailers:           1,100

Owner-operators:       120

Employees:     200

Services: dedicated, intermodal, temp. control

Arrow Transportation Systems (40)

Kamloops, BC

Customer line: 250-374-3831 

www.arrow.ca

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          392

Trailers:           845

Owner-operators:       139

Employees:     417

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, bulk, tanker, warehousing           

DCT Chambers Trucking (41)

Vernon, BC

Customer line: 800-575-2355

www.chambersgroup.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          376

Trailers:           842

Owner-operators:       52

Employees:     298

Services: truckload, dedicated, bulk, tanker, warehousing  

Groupe Nadeau (42)

Sainte-Melanie, QC

Customer line: 800-363-2757

www.groupenadeau.com

Straight trucks:           2

Tractors:          125

Trailers:           1,050

Owner-operators:       25

Employees:     300

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, warehousing

Caron Transportation Systems (43)

Sherwood Park, AB

Customer line: 780-449-6688

www.carontransport.ca

Straight trucks:           38

Tractors:          300

Trailers:           740

Owner-operators:       15

Employees:     500

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker

Verspeeten Cartage (44)

Ingersoll, ON

Customer line: 519-425-7881

www.verspeeten.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          207

Trailers:           867

Owner-operators:       155

Employees:     137

Services: truckload, dedicated

AYR Motor Express (45)

Woodstock, NB

Customer line: 800-668-0099

www.ayrmotor.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          240

Trailers:           820

Owner-operators:       85

Employees:     502

Services: truckload, expedited, warehousing

Thomson Group (46)

Etobicoke, ON

Customer line: 800-771-7487

www.thomsongroup.com

Straight trucks:           2

Tractors:          190

Trailers:           840

Owner-operators:       3

Employees:     650

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing         

Transport Bourassa (47)

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Customer line: 800-363-9254

www.bourassa.ca

Straight trucks:           4

Tractors:          215

Trailers:           720

Owner-operators:       3

Employees:     520

Services: truckload, LTL, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing  

Falcon Motor Express (48)

Caledon, ON

Customer line: 905-951-4500

www.falconxpress.ca

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          301

Trailers:           625

Owner-operators:       70

Employees:     448

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing

Plaid for Dad
(File photo: Arnold Bros. )

Arnold Bros. Transport (49)

Winnipeg, Man.

Customer line: 800-665-8085

www.arnoldbros.com

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          120

Trailers:           785

Owner-operators:       157

Employees:     286

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, temp. control                

Harman Group of Companies * (50)

Caledon, ON

Customer line: 905-840-4300 

www.harmangroup.ca

Straight trucks:           0

Tractors:          400

Trailers:           500

Owner-operators:       50

Employees:     500

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, bulk, warehousing 

(*2021 totals)


Have your say


This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.

*