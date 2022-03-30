Canada’s biggest truck fleets in 2022: The Top 100 (26-50)

Our annual count of Canada’s largest for-hire truck fleet continues with those that ranked from 26 to 50, based on overall equipment totals.

Topping this segment in the 2022 list is RST Sunbury, a tanker fleet that serves Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and the Eastern U.S.

(Photo: istock)

RST Sunbury (2022 ranking: 26)

St. John, NB

Customer line: 800-786-2879

www.sunbury.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 600

Trailers: 1,040

Owner-operators: 200

Employees: 750

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker

(Photo: Erb Group)

Erb Group of Companies (27)

New Hamburg, ON

Customer line: 800-665-2653

www.erbgroup.com

Straight trucks: 130

Tractors: 460

Trailers: 1,025

Owner-operators: 125

Employees: 1,375

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing

(Photo: Groupe Morneau)

Groupe Morneau (28)

Saint-Arsene, QC

Customer line: 844-884-2727

www.groupemorneau.com

Straight trucks: 49

Tractors: 406

Trailers: 1,154

Owner-operators: 98

Employees: 1,220

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

(Photo: Penske Truck Leasing)

Penske Logistics (29)

Kitchener, ON

Customer line: 844-847-9579

www.PenskeLogistics.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 157

Trailers: 1,383

Owner-operators: 0

Employees: 820

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, warehousing

(File photo: Speedy Transport)

Speedy Transport (30)

Brampton, ON

Customer line: 800-265-5351

www.speedy.ca

Straight trucks: 174

Tractors: 84

Trailers: 1,275

Owner-operators: 406

Employees: 620

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, Temp. control, warehousing

Simard Transport (31)

Lachine, QC

Customer line: 514-636-9411

www.simard.ca

Straight trucks: 97

Tractors: 352

Trailers: 1,075

Owner-operators: 302

Employees: 510

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, warehousing

(Photo: Caravan Logistics)

Caravan Logistics (32)

Oakville, ON

Customer line: 905-338-5885

www.caravangroup.com

Straight trucks: 5

Tractors: 237

Trailers: 1,245

Owner-operators: 157

Employees: 465

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

(File photo: Group Guilbault)

Groupe Guilbault (33)

Quebec, QC

Customer line: 888-880-3801

www.groupeguilbault.com

Straight trucks: 11

Tractors: 312

Trailers: 1,110

Owner-operators: 70

Employees: 1,070

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Rolly Uloth of Rosedale Transport accepts the 2021 Omnitracs-OTA Service to Industry Award. (File photo)

Rosedale Group (34)

Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 877-588-0057

www.rosedalegroup.com

Straight trucks: 39

Tractors: 309

Trailers: 1,081

Owner-operators: 99

Employees: 761

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, warehousing

B&R Eckel’s Transport (35)

Bonnyville, AB

Customer line: 800-661-3290

www.breckels.com

Straight trucks: 208

Tractors: 176

Trailers: 961

Owner-operators: 8

Employees: 390

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, bulk

(File photo: Andy Transport)

Andy Transport (36)

Montreal, QC

Customer line: 514-667-8500

www.andytransport.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 415

Trailers: 900

Owner-operators: 80

Employees: 500

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, warehousing

BST Transportation Group (37)

Delta, BC

Customer line: 604-273-5525

www.bsttransportation.ca

Straight trucks: 60

Tractors: 425

Trailers: 775

Owner-operators: 300

Employees: 200

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control

Light Speed Logistics (38)

Rocky View, AB

Customer line: 800-397-6009

www.lslinc.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 405

Trailers: 850

Owner-operators: 83

Employees: 511

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, temp. control

KTL Transport (39)

Richmond, BC

Customer line: 604-515-1499

www.euroasiainc.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 150

Trailers: 1,100

Owner-operators: 120

Employees: 200

Services: dedicated, intermodal, temp. control

Arrow Transportation Systems (40)

Kamloops, BC

Customer line: 250-374-3831

www.arrow.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 392

Trailers: 845

Owner-operators: 139

Employees: 417

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, bulk, tanker, warehousing

DCT Chambers Trucking (41)

Vernon, BC

Customer line: 800-575-2355

www.chambersgroup.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 376

Trailers: 842

Owner-operators: 52

Employees: 298

Services: truckload, dedicated, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Groupe Nadeau (42)

Sainte-Melanie, QC

Customer line: 800-363-2757

www.groupenadeau.com

Straight trucks: 2

Tractors: 125

Trailers: 1,050

Owner-operators: 25

Employees: 300

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, warehousing

Caron Transportation Systems (43)

Sherwood Park, AB

Customer line: 780-449-6688

www.carontransport.ca

Straight trucks: 38

Tractors: 300

Trailers: 740

Owner-operators: 15

Employees: 500

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker

Verspeeten Cartage (44)

Ingersoll, ON

Customer line: 519-425-7881

www.verspeeten.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 207

Trailers: 867

Owner-operators: 155

Employees: 137

Services: truckload, dedicated

AYR Motor Express (45)

Woodstock, NB

Customer line: 800-668-0099

www.ayrmotor.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 240

Trailers: 820

Owner-operators: 85

Employees: 502

Services: truckload, expedited, warehousing

Thomson Group (46)

Etobicoke, ON

Customer line: 800-771-7487

www.thomsongroup.com

Straight trucks: 2

Tractors: 190

Trailers: 840

Owner-operators: 3

Employees: 650

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing

Transport Bourassa (47)

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Customer line: 800-363-9254

www.bourassa.ca

Straight trucks: 4

Tractors: 215

Trailers: 720

Owner-operators: 3

Employees: 520

Services: truckload, LTL, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing

Falcon Motor Express (48)

Caledon, ON

Customer line: 905-951-4500

www.falconxpress.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 301

Trailers: 625

Owner-operators: 70

Employees: 448

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing

(File photo: Arnold Bros. )

Arnold Bros. Transport (49)

Winnipeg, Man.

Customer line: 800-665-8085

www.arnoldbros.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 120

Trailers: 785

Owner-operators: 157

Employees: 286

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, temp. control

Harman Group of Companies * (50)

Caledon, ON

Customer line: 905-840-4300

www.harmangroup.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 400

Trailers: 500

Owner-operators: 50

Employees: 500

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, bulk, warehousing

(*2021 totals)