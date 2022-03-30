Canada’s biggest truck fleets in 2022: The Top 100 (26-50)
Our annual count of Canada’s largest for-hire truck fleet continues with those that ranked from 26 to 50, based on overall equipment totals.
Topping this segment in the 2022 list is RST Sunbury, a tanker fleet that serves Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and the Eastern U.S.
RST Sunbury (2022 ranking: 26)
St. John, NB
Customer line: 800-786-2879
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 600
Trailers: 1,040
Owner-operators: 200
Employees: 750
Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker
Erb Group of Companies (27)
New Hamburg, ON
Customer line: 800-665-2653
Straight trucks: 130
Tractors: 460
Trailers: 1,025
Owner-operators: 125
Employees: 1,375
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing
Groupe Morneau (28)
Saint-Arsene, QC
Customer line: 844-884-2727
Straight trucks: 49
Tractors: 406
Trailers: 1,154
Owner-operators: 98
Employees: 1,220
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Penske Logistics (29)
Kitchener, ON
Customer line: 844-847-9579
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 157
Trailers: 1,383
Owner-operators: 0
Employees: 820
Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, warehousing
Speedy Transport (30)
Brampton, ON
Customer line: 800-265-5351
Straight trucks: 174
Tractors: 84
Trailers: 1,275
Owner-operators: 406
Employees: 620
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, Temp. control, warehousing
Simard Transport (31)
Lachine, QC
Customer line: 514-636-9411
Straight trucks: 97
Tractors: 352
Trailers: 1,075
Owner-operators: 302
Employees: 510
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, warehousing
Caravan Logistics (32)
Oakville, ON
Customer line: 905-338-5885
Straight trucks: 5
Tractors: 237
Trailers: 1,245
Owner-operators: 157
Employees: 465
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Groupe Guilbault (33)
Quebec, QC
Customer line: 888-880-3801
Straight trucks: 11
Tractors: 312
Trailers: 1,110
Owner-operators: 70
Employees: 1,070
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Rosedale Group (34)
Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 877-588-0057
Straight trucks: 39
Tractors: 309
Trailers: 1,081
Owner-operators: 99
Employees: 761
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, warehousing
B&R Eckel’s Transport (35)
Bonnyville, AB
Customer line: 800-661-3290
Straight trucks: 208
Tractors: 176
Trailers: 961
Owner-operators: 8
Employees: 390
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, bulk
Andy Transport (36)
Montreal, QC
Customer line: 514-667-8500
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 415
Trailers: 900
Owner-operators: 80
Employees: 500
Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, warehousing
BST Transportation Group (37)
Delta, BC
Customer line: 604-273-5525
Straight trucks: 60
Tractors: 425
Trailers: 775
Owner-operators: 300
Employees: 200
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temp. control
Light Speed Logistics (38)
Rocky View, AB
Customer line: 800-397-6009
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 405
Trailers: 850
Owner-operators: 83
Employees: 511
Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, temp. control
KTL Transport (39)
Richmond, BC
Customer line: 604-515-1499
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 1,100
Owner-operators: 120
Employees: 200
Services: dedicated, intermodal, temp. control
Arrow Transportation Systems (40)
Kamloops, BC
Customer line: 250-374-3831
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 392
Trailers: 845
Owner-operators: 139
Employees: 417
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, bulk, tanker, warehousing
DCT Chambers Trucking (41)
Vernon, BC
Customer line: 800-575-2355
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 376
Trailers: 842
Owner-operators: 52
Employees: 298
Services: truckload, dedicated, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Groupe Nadeau (42)
Sainte-Melanie, QC
Customer line: 800-363-2757
Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 125
Trailers: 1,050
Owner-operators: 25
Employees: 300
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, warehousing
Caron Transportation Systems (43)
Sherwood Park, AB
Customer line: 780-449-6688
Straight trucks: 38
Tractors: 300
Trailers: 740
Owner-operators: 15
Employees: 500
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temp. control, bulk, tanker
Verspeeten Cartage (44)
Ingersoll, ON
Customer line: 519-425-7881
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 207
Trailers: 867
Owner-operators: 155
Employees: 137
Services: truckload, dedicated
AYR Motor Express (45)
Woodstock, NB
Customer line: 800-668-0099
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 240
Trailers: 820
Owner-operators: 85
Employees: 502
Services: truckload, expedited, warehousing
Thomson Group (46)
Etobicoke, ON
Customer line: 800-771-7487
Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 190
Trailers: 840
Owner-operators: 3
Employees: 650
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing
Transport Bourassa (47)
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
Customer line: 800-363-9254
Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 215
Trailers: 720
Owner-operators: 3
Employees: 520
Services: truckload, LTL, intermodal, temp. control, warehousing
Falcon Motor Express (48)
Caledon, ON
Customer line: 905-951-4500
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 301
Trailers: 625
Owner-operators: 70
Employees: 448
Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, warehousing
Arnold Bros. Transport (49)
Winnipeg, Man.
Customer line: 800-665-8085
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 120
Trailers: 785
Owner-operators: 157
Employees: 286
Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, temp. control
Harman Group of Companies * (50)
Caledon, ON
Customer line: 905-840-4300
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 400
Trailers: 500
Owner-operators: 50
Employees: 500
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temp. control, bulk, warehousing
(*2021 totals)
