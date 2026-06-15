Canada’s truck driver employment posts first monthly gain of 2026

Canada’s trucking industry saw its first month-to-month increase in driver employment this year in May, according to Trucking HR Canada (THRC).

“Trucking and logistics contributed 33,500 jobs to national employment growth in May. Within the sector job numbers, truck drivers surged by 17,800 jobs or 6% in May compared to April,” said Craig Faucette, chief operating officer of THRC. “This is the first month-to-month increase in driver employment this year.”

However, year over year, truck driver employment remained down 3.4%, or 11,100 positions.

Overall, the trucking and logistics sector added 21,500 jobs, representing employment growth of 2.8% comapred to May 2025, bringing total sector employment to more than 784,000 jobs.

THRC also reported lower unemployment levels across the sector. Unemployment in trucking and logistics fell 9.8% year over year, with 4,800 fewer workers seeking jobs in May. Among truck drivers specifically, unemployment declined by 6.8%, representing 1,500 fewer unemployed drivers actively looking for work.

Citing Statistics Canada data, THRC added that transportation and warehousing tied with information, culture, and recreation industries as the second-highest source of job creation among Canadian sectors in May, behind construction.

About 8% of the jobs added in construction were transport truck drivers. Meanwhile, although wholesale trade lost nearly 4,600 jobs in May, the sector added 1,500 transport truck driver positions.