Trucking employment declines for fourth straight month in April: THRC

The trucking and logistics sectors in Canada saw their fourth straight month of a year-over-year drop in employment, according to Trucking HR Canada.

Employment across trucking and logistics dipped by 0.2% (or 1,800 positions) compared to April 2025, bringing total trucking and logistics employment to 750,600 workers. The sector’s unemployment rate also fell slightly from 6.0% last year to 5.5% in April 2026.

At the same time, THRC said the number of workers actively seeking jobs in trucking and logistics declined by 4,400 people year over year — a 9.2% drop.

Employment among truck drivers declined, too, with employment falling by 23,600 jobs in April, a 7.4% decrease compared to a year ago. At the same time, unemployment rate among transport truck drivers rose slightly from 6.4% to 6.7%. However, THRC noted there were still 900 fewer drivers actively seeking work last month compared to April 2025.

“We’re seeing a drop in supply of experienced drivers — those who are employed and unemployed — since this time last year,” says Craig Faucette, chief operating officer at Trucking HR Canada, in a news release. “This points to the importance of employers continuing to focus on retention and training, as well as workforce development strategies to maintain capacity.”

Occupations experiencing the highest year over year growth in April 2026 were material handlers, adding 10,500 jobs, and couriers and delivery service drivers, adding 17,000 jobs.

Across Canada’s broader labor market, overall employment edged up 0.3% compared to April 2025, while the national unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.9%, according to THRC.