Canadian companies among top woman-owned businesses

PLOVER, Wis. – Two Canadian companies are among those recognized by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association as being the top woman-owned businesses in transportation.

B.C.-based Lodgewood Enterprises, owned by president Arlene Gagne, and Ontario Truck Training Academy, owned by president Yvette Lagrois, made the list. They will be recognized at a special program at WIT’s conference Sept. 30-Oct. 2, in Dallas, Texas.

Criteria for selection included: majority ownership by a woman, financial stability and growth, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Ellen Voie, president of WIT, said the program supports the group’s mission, to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize the obstacles they face.