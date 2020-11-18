Canadian fleets among finalists for top TCA safety awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Six Canadian carriers are among the 18 division winners in the 45th annual Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Fleet Safety Awards competition, the group announced Wednesday.

They are Spring Creek Carriers of Beamsville, Ont., Mill Creek Motor Freight of Ayr, Ont., Elgin Motor Freight of London, Ont., Erb International of New Hamburg, Ont., Groupe Robert of Rougemont, Que., and Bison Transport Winnipeg, Man.

The top winners will be announced at TCA’s 2021 annual convention in April. (Photo: TCA)

The awards identify trucking companies which have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to safety.

The top three winning companies in each of six mileage-based divisions had the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles, annually, the association said.

The winners will vie for one of two grand prizes – one for carriers with a total annual mileage less than 25 million miles, and the other for carriers with mileage greater than 25 million miles.

The grand prize winners will be announced at TCA’s 2021 annual convention in Las Vegas, Nev., in April.

All winners will also receive recognition at TCA’s 2021 Safety and Security Meeting in St. Louis, Mo., in June.

“TCA is immensely proud of the work our members do each and every day to improve safety,” said president John Lyboldt.

“In this year of so many unique challenges, these Fleet Safety Award winners have found a way to not only keep their employees protected from Covid-19, but also go above and beyond to improve safety on our highways.”

Last year, the grand prizes were won by Erb International and Bison Transport. The contest is sponsored by the Great West Casualty Co.

The full list of winners:

Division I (Less than 5 million miles)

1st Place: Diamond Transportation System, Racine, Wis.

2nd Place: Spring Creek Carriers, Beamsville, Ont.

3rd Place: FTC Transportation, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Division II (5-14.99 million miles)

1st Place: Mill Creek Motor Freight, Ayr, Ont.

2nd Place: Double Diamond Transport, San Antonio, Texas

3rd Place: AAT Carriers, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Division III (15-24.99 million miles)

1st Place: Elgin Motor Freight, London, Ont.

2nd Place: Grand Island Express, Inc., Grand Island, Neb.

3rd Place: Smokey Point Distributing, Arlington, Wash.

Division IV (25-49.99 million miles)

1st Place: Bay & Bay Transportation, Eagan, Minn.

2nd Place: Erb International, New Hamburg, Ont.

3rd Place: Johnson Feed, Canton, S.D.

Division V (50-99.99 million miles)

1st Place: Groupe Robert, Rougemont, Que.

2nd Place: Wilson Logistics, Springfield, Mo.

3rd Place: Freymiller Oklahoma City, Okla.

Division VI (100 million or more miles)

1st Place: Bison Transport, Winnipeg, Man.

2nd Place: May Trucking, Salem, Ore.

3rd Place: CFI, Joplin, Mo.