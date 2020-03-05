Canadian fleets sweep TCA overall safety awards

ORLANDO, Fla. – Erb International and Bison Transport took top honors as the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) safest overall fleets.

Erb won in the less than 25 million mile category, while Bison was top fleet in the large carrier division.

“Both carriers demonstrated that they had unrivaled safety programs and impeccable records over the last year,” TCA said in a release. It was Erb’s second grand prize championship, while Bison has won it 13 times, including this year for the 10th consecutive year.

“TCA is honored to recognize Erb International and Bison Transport for their incredible safety achievements,” said TCA president John Lyboldt. “This year’s competition was full of great entries, showing that TCA’s members are truly industry leaders when it comes to safety. Erb and Bison are very deserving of the grand prize due to their commitment to spreading the safety message with their employees, the wider industry, and those with whom they share the roadways.”

Erb and Bison weren’t the only Canadian fleets to be recognized. Others included: TransPro, second place, 5-14.99 million mile category; Groupe Robert, first place, 50-99.99 million mile category; and Trans-West Logistics, first place, 25-49.99 million mile category. Fleets were scored based on their accident frequency per million miles.