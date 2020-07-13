Canadian fleets top Plaid for Dad fundraising

TORONTO, Ont. – Canadian fleets have once again counted themselves among the top fundraisers in the fight against prostate cancer, supporting the Plaid for Dad campaign.

Sutco Transportation Specialists of Salmo, B.C. was the top workplace fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Canada’s annual campaign, raising $22,152, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) reports. Tandet of Oakville, Ont. came second, raising $12,522.

Canadian carriers have counted themselves among the top workplace fundraisers in the Plaid for Dad campaign. Fleet graphics have also helped to spread the word. (Photo: Canadian Trucking Alliance)

“Our major fight against cancer started in 2014 with a pink tractor traveling the highways of Canada and the United States. That tractor helped raise close to $70,000 for cancer research and awareness over four years,” said Sutco president Doug Sutherland. “Our co-founder Bob Sutherland is a survivor of prostate cancer and naturally our industry demographics can greatly benefit from prostate cancer awareness. With a goal to raise over $100,000 over the next four years, we are well on our way.”

Three more trucking companies secured spots in the Top 10, including Steed Standard Transport in 6th place with $4,870, Arnold Bros. Transport in 7th with $4,565, and Kriska Transportation Group in the 10th position for $3,541. Other trucking companies in the Top 50 included Rosenau Transport (15th), Trimac Transportation (31st), Overland Container Transportation Services (34th).

All of the carriers are members of the Canadian Trucking Alliance and Trucks for Change, which helps charities move goods at discounted rates or no charge.

Since 2016, CTA member companies have raised more than $270,000 for Plaid for Dad.

One in nine Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, Prostate Cancer Canada says. Every day, 63 men are diagnosed with it, and 11 die. If detected early, however, the survival rate is close to 100%.

“The Trucks For Change Network is blessed to have a solid base of community and charity-minded carrier members, who not only step up on a daily basis to assist with charitable freight moves across Canada, but who are also impressive leaders in important charity-based fundraisers, as well,” added Betsy Sharples, executive director of Trucks For Change. “It is both encouraging and heart-warming to see such a strong showing of carriers who are part of our T4C family, in the country’s top-ranked Plaid4Dad fundraiser this year.”