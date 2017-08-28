Canadian load volumes climb 54% y-o-y: TransCore

TORONTO, Ont. — TransCore Link Logistics’ Canadian load volumes picked up in July.

Compared to July 2016, freight volumes climbed 54% — the most significant year-over-year increase to date in 2017. Though load volumes in July decreased by 15% compared to June 2017, it should be noted that last month’s volumes were the highest ever recorded for any June on record.

Intra-Canada Loads accounted for 29% of the total volumes and jumped by 45% year-over-year.

Cross-border load postings represented 68% of the data submitted by Loadlink users and demonstrated noticeable increases. As well, loads leaving Canada to the United States increased by 36%, and loads entering Canada significantly increased by 76% year-over-year.

Equipment capacity

July’s truck-to-load ratio remained steady at two trucks for every load, close to the average ratio for all months to date in 2017, and showed a 45% improvement from 3.62 when compared to the same time last year. Equipment postings for July 2017 experienced a slight drop, decreasing by four percent month-over-month, and by 16% year-over-year.