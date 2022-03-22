Canadian Pacific employees back on the job

Canadian Pacific Railway employees return to work today, as the railway enters into binding arbitration with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) – Train and Engine Negotiating Committee.

“CP is pleased to have reached agreement with the TCRC negotiating committee to enter into binding arbitration and end this work stoppage,” said CP president and CEO Keith Creel, in a press release. “This agreement enables us to return to work effective noon Tuesday local time to resume our essential services for our customers and the North American supply chain.”

(File photo: istock)

The union represents about 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers.

CP shut down its operations on Sunday after a work stoppage began at midnight. The two sides have been negotiating since last September.

The union has cited issues including wages, pensions, and working conditions that force them to take mandated reset days away from home.