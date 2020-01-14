Canadian truckers named Highway Angels

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Three Canadian truckers have been named Highway Angels by the Truckload Carriers Association.

Jeffery Zeeb and Charles Vos of Bison Transport and Linden O’Donnell of Challenger Motor Freight were honored for helping motorists in distress.

Zeeb assisted a motorist who had run into a fallen tree in British Columbia; Vos helped free an unconscious driver from his burning truck near Emporia, Kan; and, O’Donnell assisted motorists following a highway collision near Harrison, N.J., the association said.

For their willingness to assist their fellow drivers, the truckers received certificates, patches, lapel pins and truck decals.

Their employers also received certificates, acknowledging their drivers as Highway Angels.

Since the program’s inception in 1997, hundreds of drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for the exemplary kindness, courtesy and courage they have displayed while on the job.