Canadians in running for TCA driver, owner-operator awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Canadian drivers are being considered for the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) 2019 Company Driver of the Year and Owner Operator of the Year awards.

Three finalists in each category were named on Jan. 8.

They were chosen based on their “demonstrated ability to operate safely on public highways, their efforts to enhance the public image of the trucking industry, and their contributions to their local communities,” the TCA said in a release.

Each grand prize winner, to be announced at the TCA’s annual convention in March, will receive $25,000, while runners-up will get $2,500.

Canadian finalists include Randy Kuryk of Sicamous, B.C., who drivers for Bison Transport as a company driver, and owner-operators Robert and Tracy Roth of Coldwater, Ont., who are leased to Erb International.

“These contests continue to bring forth the best of the best in our industry year after year,” said TCA President John Lyboldt. “From being a mentor behind the wheel, to being a leader in their community, these drivers are so deserving of this recognition. I look forward to seeing which driver takes home the grand prize at Truckload 2020.”