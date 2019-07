EDMONTON, Alta. – Capital Gear has hired Darcy Arbuthnot to fill a newly created position as account manager, Prairies and Northern Ontario.

Arbuthnot has more than 23 years of aftermarket experience, the company says. His experience ranges from being a technician, to 15 years of warehouse operations and more than four years in aftermarket sales.

Capital Gear says the hire will enhance its market growth. Arbuthnot will focus on creating and expanding business relationships.