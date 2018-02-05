Cargo thefts on decline

OTTAWA, Ont. – Cargo thefts were on the decline last year, with CargoNet recording 741 thefts in the U.S. and Canada in 2017 – down from 836 in 2016. And the cargo theft prevention and recovery network is crediting successful law enforcement efforts for the shift.

CargoNet also reported 1,479 stolen tractors, trailers, or intermodal chassis and containers.

Food and beverages continue to be the hot commodities among thieves, representing 22% of cargo thefts, although thefts of household items like appliances and tools were on the rise, the Canadian Trucking Alliance found when reviewing the data.

The thefts were most likely to occur on Fridays and weekends, representing a respective 19%, 17%, and 16% of the losses. More than one-third of the time (37%), the thefts happened when cargo was left for several days without the benefit of electronic tracking, witnesses, or surveillance.

Warehouse locations were the most common target for cargo thefts, with fenced yards representing a close second.